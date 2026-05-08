NanoCarbonX, a UAE-based advanced materials company and subsidiary of The Nano Company, today signed a strategic manufacturing agreement with Graphene Star to establish a fully localised graphene production facility in the UAE.

The agreement, signed at Make it in the Emirates 2026, grants NanoCarbonX an exclusive licence to produce Graphene Star's patented graphene technology and marks a decisive step toward building sovereign nanomaterials manufacturing capability within the country.

NanoCarbonX will establish a manufacturing facility in KEZAD capable of producing up to 960 tonnes annually. The facility is designed to be scalable to meet growing demand as adoption accelerates. Production will serve four priority sectors across the UAE economy: paints and coatings, concrete and construction, polymers, and battery and energy storage. Looking ahead, the company aims to scale up production capacity further through strategic partnerships, industrial offtake, and long-term collaboration with leading local stakeholders.

By establishing domestic graphene manufacturing capability, the UAE positions itself among a small number of countries able to produce advanced nanomaterials at an industrial scale within their own borders. The facility will supply national industry and serve export markets, strengthening the country's role as a globally competitive advanced manufacturing base while ensuring local industries have direct, reliable access to critical input materials. Local production means shorter supply chains, greater certainty for downstream partners, and the ability to respond to market demand without dependence on international sourcing.

Osama Fadhel, Assistant Under-Secretary of Industrial Accelerators, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, “The UAE's industrial strategy is built on the principle that advanced manufacturing capability must be developed domestically, not imported. This agreement between NanoCarbonX and Graphene Star brings proprietary technology, production capacity, and technology transfer into the UAE, creating jobs, building expertise, and enabling downstream industries to access locally produced advanced materials. MoIAT is committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen sovereign industrial capability and position the UAE at the forefront of advanced industrial production."

The Nano Company has invested directly in Graphene Star, gaining exclusive access to the intellectual property and the technical knowledge required to manufacture high-quality graphene domestically. This represents a commitment to proven, patent-protected production capability with a clear timeline: first product delivery is targeted for Q2 2027.

Anwar Nusseibeh, Chairman of The Nano Company, said, "This agreement represents the moment NanoCarbonX moves from development to production. We have invested in a world-class patented technology partner, identified our facility location in Abu Dhabi, planned our capacity to scale up to four production lines, and committed to first delivery by the second quarter of 2027. Around this facility we have built an ecosystem of industry partners ready to integrate graphene into their products and supply chains across paints, concrete, polymers, and batteries. The UAE has every advantage required to become a global hub for nanomaterials manufacturing: strategic location, industrial infrastructure, government support, and a clear national mandate to build advanced industries. Today we are converting that advantage into a physical production facility."

NanoCarbonX will operate these lines through technology transfer from Graphene Star, utilising the company's proprietary green production method, which eliminates the use of harsh chemicals and significantly reduces energy consumption compared to conventional graphene manufacturing. This positions the facility as one of the most sustainable advanced materials production operations in the region, aligned with the UAE's industrial diversification and sustainability objectives.

Marina Starkova, CEO of Graphene Star, said, “We developed our graphene technology with industrial scale in mind. NanoCarbonX and The Nano Company demonstrated both the technical capability and the commercial ecosystem required to receive our technology and establish local production at scale. The UAE offers a uniquely supportive environment for advanced manufacturing, and we are confident that this facility will serve as a model for how graphene production can be established efficiently and sustainably. The exclusive license reflects our belief that NanoCarbonX is the right partner to bring this technology to its full industrial potential.”

The manufacturing agreement anchors a broader ecosystem that The Nano Company and NanoCarbonX are building around graphene commercialisation in the UAE. The convergence of these efforts represents a complete value chain: patented technology licensed and transferred into the UAE, a dedicated production facility at KEZAD, academic validation and workforce development, and defined commercial partnerships with major industrial offtakers. Together, they position the UAE not merely as a consumer of advanced nanomaterials but as a producer and exporter with the infrastructure, technology, and talent to compete globally.