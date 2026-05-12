DUBAL Holding, the Dubai government’s investment arm in commodities and industrial sectors, said the Sohar Titanium project in Oman has entered the final development phase after reaching 90 percent completion rate.

The project, developed in partnership with Oman state-owned Minerals Development Oman (MDO) and Austria-based Stork Group, has commissioned one of its three electric arc furnaces, signaling the shift from construction to early-stage production.

The company announced 5.6 million man-hours without a single lost time injury, Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad, CEO of DUBAL Holding, said in a statement.

The Sohar Titanium project spans across 120,000 square metres (sqm) and is designed to produce 150,000 tonnes of titanium slag annually by leveraging its three-furnace configuration, with 50,000 tonnes per furnace.

The facility’s titanium slag will be utilised as a key raw material across diverse industries, including aerospace, healthcare, automotive, construction, and manufacturing.

The foundation stone for 63.5 million Omani rials ($165 million) project was laid in November 2022.

The project is progressing toward full operational ramp-up and targeting commercial shipments in the second and third quarters of 2026, according to the company website.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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