Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), a multinational chemical company, has launched an ambitious public auction of industrial assets from its production facilities in La Aljorra in the Region of Murcia (Spain), specifically from the LX2 polycarbonate plant and the HPP plant following their permanent closure.

This initiative forms part of the company’s operational efficiency policy, aimed at managing excess stock and warehouse surpluses, ensuring that state-of-the-art equipment finds a second life in other industrial plants.

To ensure maximum transparency and competition in the market, Sabic has selected Surus to carry out this transaction through its specialised portal, Escrapalia, enabling companies in sectors such as chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment to purchase critical equipment with immediate availability.

The auction comprises a total of 141 lots divided into two specialised events. The inventory stands out for the presence of equipment manufactured from highly corrosion-resistant materials, which are difficult to acquire on the primary market due to long lead times.

Among the most significant assets are:

*Precision Instrumentation: lots of flowmeters and Coriolis sensors from leading brands such as Emerson Micro Motion, Endress+Hauser and Yokogawa.

*Special Valves: lots of control and process valves manufactured from Gr7 Titanium, Hastelloy C-22, AL6XN and Duplex, including Fisher technology with DVC6200 digital positioners.

*Tantalum Components: assets highly valued for their chemical resistance, such as Rosemount 3051S pressure transmitters and rupture discs from Continental Disc.

*Process Equipment: vacuum and chemical pumps from manufacturers such as Busch, SIHI and Richter, as well as high-capacity industrial gearboxes (Hansen, JSW, SEW Eurodrive) and Siemens ATEX motors.

Industrial equipment used in plastics production and spare parts for sectors such as the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and water treatment industries, sourced from its production facilities in La Aljorra (Murcia). This includes equipment made from materials such as titanium, Hastelloy, and tantalum.

The public auction, managed through the Escrapalia platform, is part of a strategy to optimise inventories and responsibly manage excess stock.