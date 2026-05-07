Muscat – Three major hospital projects under development are progressing steadily, according to officials at the Ministry of Health (MoH), with completion timelines set between 2026 and 2027.

The new Sumail Hospital has reached 7%5 completion, marking a step forward in expanding healthcare services in Dakhliyah governorate. Meanwhile, Al Namaa Hospital in Mudhaibi, North Sharqiyah, has achieved 70% progress, with both projects on track for completion by the end of 2026, MoH officials confirmed.

Providing further details, officials said Al Namaa Hospital is being developed at a cost of RO56.05mn on a 428,000sqm site and is designed to meet global standards. The facility will include comprehensive outpatient clinics, emergency services, a radiology department, physical therapy, and specialised units for nephrology and psychiatry, among others.

The Sumail Hospital project, valued at RO45mn, is being constructed on a 250,000sqm plot, with a built-up area exceeding 61,000sqm. The five-storey hospital will have an initial capacity of 170 beds, expandable to 300 beds, and aims to provide advanced medical services to residents of Sumail and surrounding areas.

The projects are part of the ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the sultanate, ensuring wider access to services in line with population growth and rising demand. Once operational, the hospitals are expected to ease pressure on existing facilities and improve the availability of specialised care closer to communities.

In parallel, construction of Al Falah Hospital in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, South Sharqiyah, is advancing, with completion scheduled for the end of the third quarter of 2027. The project, valued at over RO51.86mn, is being built on a land area of approximately 343,000sqm, with a construction area of 58,000sqm and a capacity of 170 beds. It is expected to support healthcare delivery in emerging residential areas.

MoH officials said all three hospitals are progressing in line with approved schedules and will be equipped with advanced medical technologies and key departments, including emergency units, outpatient clinics, diagnostic services and inpatient wards.

‘The development of these projects reflects Oman’s continued commitment to enhancing the quality and reach of its healthcare system, ensuring a more efficient and responsive network capable of meeting future needs.’

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