London-listed Dar Global has awarded the enabling works contract for the $1 billion Trump International Hotel & Tower along Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai-based Edrafor Emirates will undertake the enabling and foundational works required to prepare the site for full construction, the developer said in a statement.

The work scope includes ground engineering, deep enabling systems and logistical mobilisation .

The contract value and timeline for the work were not provided.

While the statement didn't disclose the project value, a Reuters report dated 29 April 2025 said the Gross Development Value (GDV) of the tower is $1 billion, quoting Dar Global CEO Ziad El-Chaar.

The 80-floor, 574-unit tower stands 350 metres high and features Dubai’s highest outdoor pool, as well as two penthouses inspired by New York’s Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. It is scheduled for completion between 2030 and 2031.

Last month, Dar Global had awarded the main contract for $531 million Trump Tower Jeddah to Arabian Construction Company (ACC). The 561-unit tower is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029.

DarGlobal has a presence in 14 international cities across nine countries, including the UK, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar.