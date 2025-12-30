Green Riyadh, overseen by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), has announced the start of construction on Dhahrat Namar Park, a 35-km corridor spanning 2.45 million sq m in southwest Riyadh and extending through six neighbourhoods - Tuwaiq, Al Awali, Shubra, Al Suwaidi Al Gharbi, Al Hazm, and Namar.

The Park - being developed as part of the massive King Salman Park project - features more than 47,000 native, valley-adapted trees, providing shade across approximately 54% of the park’s area. It will include tree-lined pedestrian promenades along the neighborhoods overlooking the valley, 52km of walking trails and a 33-km cycling track - designed to encourage residents to exceed an average of 6,000 steps per day, said RCRC in a statement.

Aligned with Green Riyadh’s mission to advance environmental sustainability and promote a vibrant society, the park – with panoramic views overlooking Wadi Namar and the lake – will help expand the city’s green cover.

It will include 42 observation decks as well as 46 seating and picnic areas that invite visitors to enjoy the surroundings.

According to RCRC, the park’s design incorporates locally sourced materials that blend with the natural landscape of Wadi Hanifa.

It will also improve access between the valley’s upper and lower levels through five distinct trails, creating a recreational setting with natural viewpoints and open spaces that enhance quality of life and foster stronger social connections among residents.

In addition, three suspension bridges will connect the surrounding neighborhoods to the green spaces, improving access and encouraging walkability across the area.

The scope of work includes construction of 29 sports courts built to modern specifications and safety standards, along with 17 children’s playgrounds designed with safety and comfort in mind, said the statement.

To support visitors, the park will provide 3,800 parking spaces and 10 public restrooms, in addition to other services and amenities such as restaurants and retail outlets, it added.

