Mace, a leading global consultant and construction expert, has announced that work will start later this year on the historic Jebel Ali Racecourse. A mixed-use project spanning 5 sq km, it will create walkable neighbourhoods, shaded boulevards, and vibrant public spaces, where residents are within minutes of green space, essential services, and community amenities.

WSP, a global engineering and professional services consulting firm, has been signed up by UAE-based ARM Holding to lead the detailed master plan (DMP) for Jebel Ali Racecourse Redevelopment work. It is in the planning stage and set for construction early this year.

Mace said its scope of work as Project Manager includes governance and controls, design management, stakeholder and consultant coordination, procurement and commercial oversight, cost and budget management, digitisation and information management, knowledge transfer, and sustainability support.

"Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the development champions soft mobility, sustainability, and healthier, more connected living for future generations.

Spanning over 5 million sq m area, this transformative development reimagines urban living through a mix of residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and leisure uses, anchored by 1.5 million sq m of parkland, while preserving and integrating the historic Jebel Ali Racecourse within the wider landscape.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

