Petrojet, a key Egyptian oil & gas EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contractor with a significant presence in Abu Dhabi, has announced that it has won a EPC contract worth $273 million to build a 193km natural gas pipeline in Oman.

The contract was announced during a meeting between Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Mansoor Ali Al Abdali, Managing Director of OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), thus reinforcing growing co-operation on natural gas infrastructure projects between Egyptian and Omani partners.

As per the deal, Petrojet will also deliver the first phase of OQGN’s hydrogen pipeline network, constructing 400km of the planned 2,000-km-long system at an estimated $250 million.

Buoyed by the contract win, the company is also preparing to participate in upcoming green hydrogen and Natural Gas Liquids Extraction (NGLE) projects, drawing on its international experience and technical proficiency as Oman scales its new-energy ambitions.

The contract announcement took place during Oman’s Green Hydrogen Summit, where leaders from both countries discussed collaboration opportunities.

The summit also addressed ongoing progress by Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) and Egypt Gas, as they move forward with registration on OQGN’s Tawreed platform.

Both companies are finalising technical pre-qualification documents for gas pressure reduction stations at Duqm Refinery, targeting completion before the end of the year.

ENPPI, which partners with OQGN, Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO), and Duqm Refinery, is listed among the main contenders for all forthcoming project tenders. Discussions further expanded on Egyptian companies’ engagement in Oman.

