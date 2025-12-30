The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) will develop six major projects with a total budget exceeding 8 billion Saudi riyals ($2.13 billion) under package 3 of the Riyadh Main and Ring Road Axes Development Programme.

The package is part of the commission’s efforts to expand Riyadh’s transport infrastructure and enhance connectivity across the capital, RCRC said in a statement.

‎

The package 3 is scheduled for completion within the next three to four years.

The list of projects include:

Jeddah Road Development Project: The 29 km stretch will include 14 bridges and five main lanes, with a capacity of up to 353,000 vehicles per day.‎

Taif Road Development Project: The 15 km project will enhance connectivity between the Southern and ‎Western districts and the city center. It will include four bridges, four main lanes, and two tunnels, with a capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles per day.‎

Thumamah Road Development Project: The Eastern Section (8 ‎km) will include three bridges and three tunnels, linking major ‎mobility axes across Northern and Eastern Riyadh, with a ‎daily capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles.‎

King Abdulaziz Road Development Project: The Northern Section (4.7 km) will have four bridges, four main lanes, and one tunnel, with a capacity of up to 450,000 vehicles per day.

Othman bin Affan Road Development Project: The Northern Section (4.3 km) will include seven bridges and significant upgrades, enhancing traffic flow across Northern Riyadh and providing a daily capacity of up to 500,000 vehicles.

Engineering Enhancements for Congested Areas – Phase II: This project targets eight locations across the city’s road network, where advanced engineering solutions will be applied to reduce congestion and improve intersection performance, raising the traffic capacity by 40-60 per cent.

In February 2020, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud directed the development of Riyadh’s major road axes.

In August 2024, RCRC launched package 1, comprising four projects totaling SAR 13 billion, followed by package 2 in February 2025, consisting of eight projects worth more than SAR 8 billion.

New phases will be announced in due course, the commission said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

