Muscat – The real estate price index in the sultanate rose 17.3% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The commercial real estate price index increased 14.6% year-on-year, driven by a 19% rise in commercial land prices. Industrial land prices rose 5.5%, while prices of retail shops dropped 8.5%.

The residential real estate price index recorded higher growth, rising 18.7% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter last year. Residential land prices increased 19.6%, apartment prices 22.4% and villa prices 16.5%. Prices of other housing types decreased marginally by 0.5%.

At the governorate level, Muscat recorded the highest increase in residential land prices, increasing 48.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Musandam followed with an increase of 29.7%, while Dakhliyah recorded growth of 12.3%. North Batinah and South Batinah posted increases of 8.1% and 8.7%, respectively, while Dhofar recorded a 4% rise.

Residential land prices dropped in several governorates – Dhahirah recorded a decrease of 25.8%, followed by Buraimi at 24.6%, Al Wusta at 13.3% and North Sharqiyah at 4%.

