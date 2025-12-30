Palace Group, a key player in the UAE’s luxury real estate sector, has announced the launch of Aya, an exclusive new residential development in Jumeirah Garden City.

Offering a contemporary, design-driven sanctuary in the heart of Dubai, Aya responds to a growing demand for residences that pair intentional luxury with balance, convenience and purposeful living.

Designed by award-winning architects John McAslan + Partners and guided by the philosophy of “less to show, more to live,” AYA by Palace Group brings together refined architecture and thoughtful spatial planning to create homes rooted in quiet, sophisticated authenticity.

With just 70 one- to two-bedroom residences across 12 elegantly designed floors, AYA offers an intimate living experience centered around open-air terraces and calm landscaped pockets of green. Every detail supports holistic wellbeing, shaping a lifestyle without compromise where exquisite architecture becomes a vessel for modern, mindful living.

This commitment to intentional design carries through every residence. Natural materials, organic curves and generous light create intuitive, effortless living spaces, that offer balance and acoustic comfort.

Open-plan layouts shift seamlessly from private retreat to social gathering, and extended balconies provide quiet moments of privacy, maintaining a continuous dialogue between inner calm and the world outside.

Aya sits at the heart of Jumeirah Garden City, one of Dubai’s most desirable emerging districts, shaped by a masterplan of mid-rise buildings, landscaped corridors and abundant open space.

This future-focused walkable community offers the convenience of central living with the calm of a private sanctuary. With immediate access to the city’s key business and leisure hubs and just moments from DIFC and Dubai Downtown, it positions early buyers advantageously within Dubai’s evolving residential landscape.

“Aya is a boutique residence envisioned for a mindful, human-centered lifestyle, where quality and long-term wellbeing shape every detail,” remarked Wissam Damaa, the Founder and Owner of Palace Group, on announcement of the exclusive residences.

“With our proven track record in high-quality developments, AYA reflects our commitment to create distinctive living spaces in prime locations that go beyond conventional ultra-luxury. AYA is designed to stand out, deliver long-term value and offer an elevated living experience. We take pride in crafting homes people genuinely love, enriching the neighborhoods they belong to and setting a new benchmark for modern luxury living in Dubai,” he added.

