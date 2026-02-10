The Digital School, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced the launch of a strategic global partnership with Starlink, the satellite internet service on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2026.

The partnership aims to expand access to high quality digital education for learners in remote and underserved communities worldwide through an integrated model that combines reliable connectivity with comprehensive digital learning.

This partnership reflects the UAE’s leadership in advancing future ready education solutions and strengthening global collaboration while reinforcing its commitment to expanding equitable access to education and shaping the future of learning.

The global partnership was announced in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice Chairman of the World Government Summit and Chairman of the Board of The Digital School.

The agreement was signed by Ryan Goodnight, Senior Director of Market Access and Development at SpaceX, and Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of The Digital School.

Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that through the World Government Summit the UAE continues to reinforce its approach to building impactful global partnerships in vital sectors particularly digital education based on its belief that the future of development begins with empowering individuals with knowledge and digital skills.

He added that the partnership with Starlink reflects the UAE’s direction towards expanding cooperation with global partners to develop innovative solutions that create wide ranging positive impact on communities noting that digital connectivity has become a strategic necessity to ensure equitable access to education especially in remote and underserved areas.

Ryan Goodnight highlighted, “We’re thrilled to deliver high-speed connectivity to the UAE’s new global model for digital education with The Digital School and their students. With Starlink, students in remote, underserved, or connectivity-challenged areas can access online learning, real time collaboration tools, global scholarships, and career resources، sparking curiosity and growth.”

Through this partnership reliable and high-quality satellite internet connectivity will be provided while The Digital School will lead the development and deployment of a comprehensive digital education ecosystem that transforms connectivity into a structured accredited learning journey. This includes tailored digital education programmes learning platforms digital content and sustainable capacity building for educators.

The first phase of the initiative targets 100 sites in remote areas around the world with a flexible design that allows for expansion based on impact readiness and effective partnerships. The partnership will also include enrichment pathways in space sciences leveraging SpaceX’s ecosystem to spark student curiosity strengthen aspirations and connect education to future horizons.

Three schools in the Kingdom of Lesotho have already been equipped with reliable Starlink connectivity alongside integrated digital education systems provided by The Digital School. These include computers a dedicated digital learning platform digitisation of national curricula and comprehensive teacher training programmes ensuring a systematic sustainable and measurable educational impact.

Starlink is the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low Earth orbit delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming online gaming video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket SpaceX brings deep expertise in spacecraft development and on orbit operations.

The Digital School, launched in November 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is the first accredited digital school of its kind by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges in the United States.

The Digital School aims to empower learners through diverse digital learning options offering innovative and flexible models for hybrid learning and distance education. It primarily targets underprivileged communities, refugees and displaced populations worldwide leveraging digital education and modern curricula to expand access to quality learning opportunities.

The Digital School adopts a comprehensive approach to digital transformation in education focused on broadening educational access through scalable digital learning solutions. The initiative continues to expand its global reach having benefited more than 800000 learners and trained over 30000 digital educators to date.

Educational and training content is currently available in seven languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Sorani-Kurdish, Portuguese and Bahasa-Indonesia; reflecting the school’s commitment to inclusivity localisation and global accessibility.