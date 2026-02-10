Shares of Gourmet Egypt.com Food rose about 24% in early trade on Tuesday, February 10th, after the food company made its debut on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The stock began trading following the completion of a combined public and private offering of 190.5 million shares, representing around 47.6% of the company’s capital, at a price of EGP 6.90 per share.

The offering was valued at approximately EGP 1.31 billion.

Based on the offer price, Gourmet Egypt’s market capitalization stands at around EGP 2.76 billion.

Last month, the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved the offering prospectus, with Gourmet Egypt having a total of 400 million shares.

The offering was split into two tranches: a private placement for financial institutions and qualified investors, and a public offering for retail investors in Egypt.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole global coordinator for the IPO, while the legal advisory role was handled by a consortium led by MHR & Partners in cooperation with White & Case.

