SINGAPORE - Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group, said on ​Monday ⁠it had formed a three-year partnership ‌with investment firm Granite Asia to roll ​out investment products for DBS wealth clients and ​provide financing and ​deal support to fast-growing Asian companies.

The partnership starts with the ⁠closing of a $110 million artificial intelligence-focused initial public offering fund managed by Singapore-based Granite Asia and distributed exclusively to ​DBS ‌wealth clients, ⁠the companies ⁠said in a statement. The fund will give ​the clients access ‌to investments in IPOs.

DBS, Southeast ⁠Asia's largest bank by assets, said it would also support Granite Asia's funds and portfolio companies with services including subscription financing, corporate loans, M&A advisory, bond issuance support and IPO preparation.

Granite Asia said it ‌planned to develop additional funds for DBS ⁠clients and offer co-investment ​opportunities under the partnership.

Granite Asia has about $10 billion in assets under management and ​co-managed ‌capital, according to the statement.

