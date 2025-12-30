KUWAIT CITY - The real estate market witnessed a decline in trading activity from Dec 21- 25, with 136 transactions valued at KD69.85 million, compared to 149 transactions worth KD156.3 million in the previous week -- a qualitative decrease of 55.3 percent and a quantitative decrease of 8.7 percent.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the weekly report from the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Departments at the Ministry of Justice, indicating that the private sector accounted for 83.2 percent of the total number of transactions, with 114 transactions valued at KD48.7 million.

This marks a significant decrease in transaction value of 53.7 percent (KD56.6 million) compared to 113 transactions worth KD105.3 million in the previous week.

Investment properties witnessed a significant decline as well, with 19 transactions totaling KD15.2 million or 48.6 percent decrease in value (KD14.4 million) and 36.6 percent decrease in the number of transactions (11 transactions).

This indicates that investors are awaiting stability in the real estate market, following the implementation of the new real estate legislation.

Commercial properties also experienced a downward trend, with only two transactions totaling KD5.3 million, compared to five transactions totaling KD20.1 million in the previous week.

This entails 60 percent decrease in the number of transactions (three transactions) and 73.6 percent decrease in value (KD14.8 million). The coastal strip sector recorded only one transaction during the week, valued at KD650,000, while other sectors such as warehouses, crafts, shops, showrooms and banks remained unchanged.

