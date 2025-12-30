The Luxe Developers, a leading UAE-based real estate developer, has signed up Aquapile Contracting to undertake the shoring and piling works for its AED2.3 billion ($626 million) wellness-integrated luxury development - La Mazzoni - on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The appointment comes following the official groundbreaking of La Mazzoni earlier this month, marking a key construction milestone for the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2028.

As per the deal, Aquapile Contracting will be responsible for delivering specialist foundation works to support the project’s transition into the next phase of construction.

La Mazzoni is The Luxe Developers’ second multi-billion-dirham project on Al Marjan Island, following the sold-out success of Oceano. The development will feature 568 fully furnished residences, 5 retail units, biophilic architecture and exclusive wellness amenities as well as integrated co-working spaces, thus reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s growing position as a global luxury lifestyle destination.

The announcement follows the successful partnership on The Luxe Developers’ debut Al Marjan Island project, Oceano, which is due for completion next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Shubam Aggarwal said: “The commencement of shoring and piling works represents a significant step forward for La Mazzoni following our recent ground-breaking. Aquapile Contracting brings proven technical expertise and a strong track record in complex foundation works, which aligns with our uncompromising standards for quality and execution.”

“As with all our projects, we are focused on appointing best-in-class partners to ensure La Mazzoni is delivered as a landmark development for Ras Al Khaimah,” he stated.

Ashish Desai, Managing Director of Aquapile Contracting, expressing delight at being appointed as the contractor for shoring, piling and dewatering works at La Mazzoni, said this is the group’s second collaboration with The Luxe Developers.

“It builds on a strong partnership and trust established through the successful completion of shoring, piling and dewatering works at Oceano last year. La Mazzoni is a prestigious project, and we look forward to applying our proven engineering capabilities and decades of local experience to support the successful delivery of this development,” he noted.

“Our team is committed to executing the works efficiently and to the highest technical, safety, and quality standards,” he added.

