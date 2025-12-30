DOHA: The construction sector in Qatar is experiencing growing momentum, supported by an increase in building permits during 2025.

The first nine months of this year registered 7,138 building permits compared to 6,279 during the same period in 2024. This represents a 13.7 percent year-on-year increase and confirms that the building activity continues to recover, according to data by Aqarat and National Planning Council.

The permit issuance in this year exceeded the 2024 levels in every month. This indicates a sustained and broad-based recovery in the development activity across the market.

During the third quarter (Q3) of this year the building permits were primarily concentrated in Al Rayyan and Doha, followed by Al Daayen and Al Wakra.

The month of January saw 821 building permits, February (751), March (709), April 644, May (869), June (716), July (870), August (841) and September (917).

Data on building permits and completion certificates is crucial, as it serves as a key indicator of the construction sector’s performance, which plays a vital role in the national economy.

The construction industry in Qatar is poised for growth with a projected expansion. This follows a 1.4% growth in last year and is underpinned by investments across residential, renewable energy, and transportation infrastructure sectors.

The industry is expected to recover, with an average annual growth rate of 4.7% forecasted from 2026 to 2029. This growth will be fueled by both public and private investments in key areas such as renewable energy, water infrastructure, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

The Qatar construction market size is expected to reach $106.33bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

