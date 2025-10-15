Doha, Qatar: The Big 5 Construct Qatar and Index Design Qatar opened yesterday under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and put spotlight on the country’s construction and interiors sectors.

The event was inaugurated by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) and will continue until October 16.

The Undersecretary led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the exhibition visiting various sections and pavilions, where he was briefed on the latest technologies and services presented by companies and institutions operating in the construction sector.

Opening with strong attendance on the first day the event featured thought-provoking sessions from leading speakers. Discussions centered on sustainability, project management, infrastructure delivery, engineering excellence and digital technologies. It explored the sector’s collective drive to strengthen Qatar’s construction ecosystem in line with national development priorities.

“Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar bring together a mix of local, regional and international industry professionals with the expertise, products and partnerships that are driving Qatar’s construction and interior sectors forward,” said Senior Vice President, dmg events, Muhammed Kazi.

“Over the next three days, the exhibitions will offer valuable opportunities for collaboration, business development and knowledge exchange,” he added.

Meanwhile, Co-Founder and General Manager, NeXTfairs, Rawad Sleem said, “Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar host the region’s leading construction and design players, providing the connections, insights and solutions that help businesses grow and projects succeed.”

He added, “The first day has already shown strong engagement and high-quality interactions, reflecting Qatar’s growing role in driving innovation, collaboration and sustainable development across the built environment.”

The events offer a full spectrum of build and design solutions under one roof, bringing together more than 150 exhibiting companies from over 25 countries and uniting professionals across construction, design, fit-out, project management and procurement. This convergence highlights how construction and interiors are collectively advancing Qatar’s development agenda while enabling collaboration that supports the country’s infrastructure and strategic growth objectives.

The first day of the Big 5 Talks featured topics such as sustainability, digital construction, project management and modular construction.

Some of the topics included, transforming Qatar’s construction future with BIM & digital project delivery, Bridging New York and Doha: Next-generation AEC technology from New York infrastructure, Building the future of infrastructure delivery, World-leading technologies towards Qatar’s Vision 2030, AI and the future of architecture – Building beyond imagination, From nature to future: Building culture through eco-friendly material and innovation, and Doha’s metro: Delivering a connected future.

