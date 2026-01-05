MUSCAT: The State General Budget 2026 has allocated RO 20 million for each governorate under the 11th Five-Year Development Plan, aiming to deliver sustainable economic and social development while enhancing the competitive advantages of governorates through a range of strategic projects and programs.

In Muscat Governorate, projects scheduled for implementation in 2026 include Muttrah Square, Bausher Sands and the Hawiyat Najm Glamping Project.

During the 10th Five-Year Development Plan, Muscat implemented major initiatives, including the Qurum Commercial District, the Qurum District (Beach and Nature Reserve), and the development and improvement of old villages in the Bausher area, such as Ain Ghala natural spring.

In Al Batinah North Governorate, the projects include the Historical Centre (Al Durra) in Al Khabourah.

Al Batinah South Governorate will see the development of Rimal Park in Nakhal, along with waterfront projects in Al Musannah and Barka.

In Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, development initiatives include the Resources Market in Sinaw and the Bidiyah Recreational Centre, while Al Sharqiyah South Governorate will implement the Al Ashkharah Waterfront Project. Projects in Dhofar Governorate include the Boulevard Razaz and the development of Awqad and Taqah waterfronts, aimed at strengthening tourism and urban appeal.

In Al Wusta Governorate, development will focus on the Mahout Waterfront Project, while Al Dakhiliyah Governorate will implement the Al Dakhiliyah Boulevard and the Jabal Shams Grand Canyon project, enhancing both urban infrastructure and tourism offerings. Al Dhahirah Governorate will develop viewpoints in Dhank, Yankul, and Ibri, while Musandam Governorate will see the development of Ames Bay as part of its strategic tourism initiatives.

The allocation reflects the government’s commitment to balanced regional development, enhancing quality of life, stimulating investment, and strengthening tourism, culture, and economic diversification across all governorates.

