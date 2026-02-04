Bank lending in Kuwait posted double-digit growth in 2025 on the back of robust demand and strong project momentum.

Kuwait’s total outstanding loan balance reached KD 63.74 billion ($207.1 billion) at year-end 2025, marking a growth of 11.4 % compared to the previous year, according to the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK).

Of the total credit, banks extended KD 6.574 billion in loans to various sectors throughout 2025. Lending to businesses grew 6 % year-on-year to KD 25.6 billion, while household borrowing rose 3.7% to KD 20 billion.

The growth in total credit was supported by demand in the oil and gas, as well as the real estate sectors. The bank also reported a major spike of 27.9% increase in credit used for purchasing stocks and securities, as well as loans to entities abroad, which jumped by 36.1%.

The past year also saw a significant increase in project awards, totaling KD 4.4 billion, which required huge financing.

