BEIJING - China's Export-Import Bank had more than 2 trillion yuan ($289 billion) in outstanding loans supporting President Xi Jinping's vast Belt and Road infrastructure initiative as of end January, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.
The loans, to over 130 nations, mostly went towards import-export, basic infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, green development and improvements in people's livelihoods, among other investment areas, according to CCTV.
The ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was launched by Xi in 2013 and initially sought to connect East Asia to Europe through physical infrastructure. It later expanded to Africa, Oceania and Latin America.
Supporters say the initiative brings development and prosperity to partner countries, while critics say Beijing uses it as a tool to boost its political influence and that it bogs developing countries down in debts that they struggle to repay.
A report last month by the ONE Data initiative found that many African countries are now spending more money on debt repayments to China than they receive in new financing.
Financing for the BRI has also come from the China Development Bank, Silk Road Fund, and China's state-owned commercial banks, among other sources.
