JOHANNESBURG - China's role as a leading financier to developing ​nations has shifted over the past decade, with new loans to poorer countries falling sharply while debt ⁠repayments continue to rise, according to analysis released by ONE Data.

The inaugural report by the ONE ⁠Data initiative ‌found that many low- and middle-income countries — particularly in Africa — are now transferring more funds to China in debt payments than they receive in fresh financing ⁠from the world's second-largest economy. The swing has coincided with a surge in net financing from multilateral institutions, which have become the main source of development finance once debt-service outflows are taken into account.

Multilateral lenders increased net financing by 124% over the past decade and ⁠now provide 56% of net ​flows, equivalent to $379 billion between 2020 and 2024, the analysis found.

"The fact that there's less lending coming ‍in, but that previous lending from China still needs to be serviced — that's the source of the outflows," said ​David McNair, executive director at ONE Data.

In 2020-24, the most recent period for which data is available, Africa saw the largest impact, with an inflow of $30 billion in 2015-19 turning to an outflow of $22 billion. The data does not include cuts that took effect in 2025. The closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development last year and a drop in allocations from other developed countries has already hit developing economies, especially in Africa.

Once 2025 data becomes available, it is likely to show a large drop in Official Development Assistance flows, said McNair.

He ⁠said the trend was "a net negative" for African nations, as ‌many governments face difficulties funding public services and investment - but would at the same time promote domestic accountability as governments rely less on external financing.

The report also highlighted a ‌broader decline in ⁠bilateral finance flows and private external debt - also trends likely to be exacerbated by aid cuts from ⁠2025 onwards.