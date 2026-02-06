Doha - On the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026, the National Planning Council (NPC) announced it will advance the adoption of AI technologies and enhance operational practices across the Council’s departments, as part of its enterprise-wide AI transformation plan.

The transformation will be anchored around three key priorities: scaling the NPC adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot, enhancing operational efficiency within the Council’s departments through AI-powered tools and solutions, and cementing NPC’s position as an AI frontier organisation.

NPC’s Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption is already underway, with activities progressing across the Council to enable employees to streamline routine tasks, boost productivity, and generate insights more efficiently within familiar Microsoft 365 applications.

In parallel, the Council is identifying and prioritising opportunities to transform NPC departments through AI-driven technologies supported by Microsoft. The initiative focuses on accelerating the automation of repeatable processes, streamlining workflows, and maximising institutional performance—underpinned by clear and responsible governance frameworks.

Commenting on the partnership, Raed Ibrahim Al-Emadi, assistant secretary-general for National Development Planning and Policy at the National Planning Council, stated: “Our commitment to transforming the Council into an AI frontier organisation remains unwavering. This collaboration with Microsoft will propel NPC as a pioneer in scaling AI adoption to transform and modernise how we operate.”

Ahmad El Dandachi, general manager of Microsoft Qatar, commented: “We are honoured to collaborate with NPC in supporting Qatar as it advances its national vision and strategic development plans. By providing cutting-edge technologies and working towards transforming NPC into an AI driven frontier organisation our goal is to empower the Council to shape effective policies and strategies that ultimately serve the nation’s progress.”

This collaboration is part of the NPC’s broader efforts to embed AI tools as a core pillar of its institutional ecosystem, reinforcing AI’s role in supporting data-driven decision-making and accelerating digital transformation plans in full alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

