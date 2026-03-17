Muscat – An Omani engineer has developed an innovative mobile firefighting unit designed to enhance rapid response to large-scale industrial fires, particularly in oil, petrochemical and logistics facilities.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Eng Awad Said Al Saadouni said the concept was developed in response to the increasing need for faster and safer firefighting solutions in high-risk industrial environments where conventional equipment may face operational limitations.

The system consists of an advanced firefighting trailer designed to support civil defence operations and respond quickly to fires in oil installations, petrochemical plants and large logistics sites. The unit integrates modern technologies including remote operation systems, thermal monitoring and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve the efficiency and safety of firefighting operations.

Al Saadouni explained that the project is currently in its initial phase, with the unit developed as a prototype to demonstrate the concept and test its technical capabilities before moving to potential commercial production.

“This prototype allows us to evaluate the performance of the different systems, including remote control, thermal detection and solar-powered operation, and to further refine the technology,” he said.

One of the unit’s key features is its 10,000-gallon water tank, significantly larger than those used in conventional fire engines, which typically carry between 500 and 1,500 gallons. The large capacity allows the system to maintain sustained firefighting operations, an advantage when dealing with major industrial incidents.

Al Saadouni noted that the weight of the water alone could reach around 37 tonnes, which required the trailer to be designed with reinforced axles and an advanced hydraulic braking system to ensure stability and safe transport.

The unit is equipped with a high-capacity pump and a remotely controlled fire monitor, allowing operators to direct water or specialised firefighting agents over long distances and at elevated angles while maintaining a safe distance from the fire.

The system also incorporates solar energy as its primary power source. Solar panels charge integrated batteries that power the pumps, monitoring equipment and remote control systems. “A backup generator can be added when additional power is required.”

To improve operational accuracy, the trailer includes a thermal imaging camera capable of identifying heat sources and fire hotspots even in dense smoke, enabling precise targeting of firefighting streams.

In addition, the unit is fitted with a 360-degree surveillance camera system connected via internet protocols, allowing remote monitoring of the incident site and tracking of movement around the area.

A built-in weather monitoring system also collects data on wind direction, temperature, humidity and solar radiation to assist operators in making informed decisions during firefighting operations.

According to Al Saadouni, the firefighting materials used in the system are derived from environmentally friendly natural resources, making them safe for use in sensitive industrial areas and locations close to residential or marine environments.

He said the innovation could serve as a mobile first-response unit for remote locations, major industrial facilities, ports, airports and logistics bases where rapid intervention is essential before the arrival of civil defence teams.

Al Saadouni revealed that preliminary discussions are underway with potential investors to explore the possibility of establishing production lines for the technology if the prototype proves successful in field testing.

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