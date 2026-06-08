Africa should treat artificial intelligence (AI) as the latest phase in an older struggle over production, knowledge, and institutional power. AI is often presented as a neutral technology that will spread across borders and raise productivity wherever it is adopted. History suggests otherwise. Major transformations rarely diffuse evenly. They are organised through states, firms, finance, infrastructure, and systems that determine where value is created and captured.

Supercomputers, chips, cloud infrastructure, data centres, models, payments, research capacity, skilled labour, and standards increasingly determine who creates value and captures it.

This is the weakness in Africa’s AI debate. Skills, startups, ethics, and access matter, but the debate remains weighted toward adoption and under-examined on power. The strategic question is who commands infrastructure, data, standards, firms, and state systems through which AI becomes capability and authority.

Africa needs capacity to govern and adapt AI through its own institutions and priorities. AI belongs in Africa’s grand strategy because it will shape how states produce, govern, bargain, and exercise authority.

The test is whether governments can turn technology into bargaining power, capacity, and institutional command. Africa must sequence carefully. Its first task is applying AI where it strengthens capability.

That requires an indirect approach. AI should be deployed where it improves revenue, customs, ports, energy systems, agriculture, logistics, public finance, education, health, and security oversight. These are the systems through which states see society, coordinate markets, raise revenue, deliver services, and negotiate with external actors.

Africa’s AI challenge is state capacity as much as dependence. Whether AI strengthens institutions or reproduces weakness will depend on energy, policy coherence, regulation, data integrity, and administrative depth.

Where authority is fragile, technology can expand surveillance, reinforce patronage, and move state functions behind modernisation language.

Success depends on sequencing. Governments should begin with power, connectivity, data governance, procurement discipline, technical capacity, research, cybersecurity, language resources, and regional digital markets. Only then does adoption mature into capability.

Africa’s strategic task begins with rejecting two illusions. One treats AI as a shortcut around state formation. The other assumes Africa’s position is fixed. Both misread development. Advantage will belong to countries that turn artificial intelligence into organised capability and convert change into durable state power.

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