Shaffra, an AI company building AI infrastructure for enterprises and governments, has launched ‘Subconscious AI’, a new cognitive architecture designed to transform how enterprise AI systems process, retain, and act on knowledge at scale.

The solution is introduced as a foundational intelligence layer within Shaffra’s Enterprise AI Workforce Platform, which enables organisations to design, deploy, govern, and orchestrate autonomous AI employees across departments including sales, operations, finance, HR, customer service, and knowledge management.

With Subconscious AI, these AI employees gain stronger memory persistence, improved contextual awareness, and more efficient reasoning. Instead of repeatedly consuming full historical data or relying on basic retrieval methods, AI agents operate through a continuously updated cognitive layer that prioritizes what matters most to the business in real time.

The new development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s accelerating national push to become a global AI hub under Vision 2030, where technology investment is increasingly concentrated in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data centers, and enterprise digitalization. With annual ICT spending exceeding SAR170 billion (approximately $45 billion), the kingdom stands as the Middle East’s largest technology market and a key priority for investors, technology vendors, and venture capital activity.

Marc Wehbi, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Shaffra, said: "Enterprise AI cannot scale if every agent needs to consciously process everything at every step. Human intelligence works because the brain continuously filters, compresses, and surfaces only what matters, and Subconscious AI brings that same principle into enterprise AI infrastructure. It changes the economics of running AI at enterprise scale, enabling organizations to reduce context overload, improve reasoning efficiency, and scale autonomous AI teams with greater control. We are proud to be building this foundational AI technology from Saudi Arabia for the global enterprise market."

He adds: “The next era of enterprise AI will not be defined only by larger models or longer context windows. It will be defined by systems that know what to remember, what to ignore, what to retrieve, and when to act.”

Subconscious AI combines persistent semantic and episodic memory with dynamic relevance detection, context compression, and selective retrieval. This enables long-horizon reasoning, shared cognitive state across AI agents, lower computational costs, and greater continuity across complex enterprise workflows.

Shaffra is backed by leading regional and international investors, including stc, Omantel, and global technology leaders, having raised more than $10 million to accelerate the development of enterprise AI technologies and autonomous workforce platforms. The company is chaired by Sergey Kravchenko, an investor in Shaffra and former Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Boeing Global Services. The launch of Subconscious AI reflects Shaffra's ambition to build globally relevant AI infrastructure from Saudi Arabia and contribute to the Kingdom's growing role as a hub for advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and enterprise innovation.

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