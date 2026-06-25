Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Wednesday's trading session lower by 87.54 points, or 0.84 percent, to settle at 10,321.23 points.

A total of 136,001,135 shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QR 416,923,474.416, through 24,009 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 12 companies advanced, while 35 companies recorded losses and five companies closed unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QR 623,981,286,273.442 compared to QR 629,536,758,541.182 in the previous session.

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