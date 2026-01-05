The main risk to the U.S. economy from the ‍Trump administration's ‍capture of Venezuela's leader over the weekend ​would stem from rising oil prices, Minneapolis Federal Reserve ⁠President Neel Kashkari said on Monday, but that does ⁠not appear to ‌be underway so far.

The risk is "mostly through oil prices," Kashkari said ⁠in an interview on CNBC. "When Russia invaded Ukraine, it sent a commodity shockwave all around the world. It didn't happen with Hamas attacking ⁠Israel. It has not ​happened now with the U.S. and Venezuela. But that's the mechanism ‍that ... would directly affect the US."

"I don't see it ​so far," he added.

In the biggest intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, U.S. Special Forces over the weekend captured Venezuela's long-time leader, Nicolas Maduro, and brought him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

Commodity and financial asset markets so far have shown only a ⁠modest response to the ‌surprise development. U.S. light sweet crude oil prices on Monday were about 1% higher but ‌were ⁠not far above five-year lows touched in December.

