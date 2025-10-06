Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation’s Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration under the Arid Cities Network (ACN).

This partnership marks a milestone for the Arid Cities Network, as Earthna and Qatari Diar join forces to advance sustainable urban planning in arid environments through knowledge-sharing, policy advocacy, and pilot projects.

Introduced during the second Earthna Summit in April 2025, the Arid Cities Network is a global community of practice that aims to bring together cities from arid and semi-arid regions to confront shared environmental challenges.

“Cities in hot and arid regions are grappling with the realities of extreme temperatures, water scarcity, and fragile ecosystems, making cross-regional knowledge-sharing essential to develop concrete solutions that help cities thrive despite challenging conditions,” said Executive Director of Earthna, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata.

“The Arid Cities Network aims to address these challenges through collaborative action. By partnering with Qatari Diar, we can connect research and policy with real-world urban development and lead the way to develop replicable solutions for cities in hot and dry environments,” he added.

Chief Development and Asset Management Officer – Qatar at Qatari Diar, Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami said, “The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Earthna Center, a member of Qatar Foundation, represents a strategic step towards strengthening our joint efforts in the field of sustainable urban development, particularly in hot and arid environments that face growing challenges linked to sustainability.”

He added, “This partnership reaffirms Qatari Diar’s commitment to supporting leading global initiatives that bring together knowledge, research, and innovative urban planning. We believe that collaboration with Earthna through the Arid Cities Network (ACN) will contribute to establishing an integrated platform for knowledge exchange, developing practical and applicable solutions, and supporting policies that enhance the resilience of cities and their ability to thrive despite climatic challenges.”

