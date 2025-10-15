MUSCAT: The Muscat Municipality has emphasised the importance of adhering to construction regulations as part of its commitment to regulating construction sites in residential neighbourhoods and ensuring a peaceful and safe environment for all residents.

The civic body recognises that construction noise at night is not just a temporary inconvenience, but a form of pollution that impacts the comfort and quality of life of the community. Therefore, it has enforced regulations for construction sites in residential areas. It is crucial to understand that noise pollution from construction sites can extend beyond their boundaries, disrupting peace and tranquillity in neighbouring areas.

Construction companies and contractors are responsible for complying with regulations to prevent these disturbances. The Municipality stresses the need to follow specified construction timings, coordinate with the Municipality in case of emergency work and ensure that contractors adhere to all regulations to maintain a harmonious residential environment. Any violations should be reported through approved channels.

In an effort to preserve the environment and protect human health, the Environment Authority issued Resolution No 296/2024 last year. This resolution includes comprehensive regulations for controlling noise in public spaces, aiming to regulate noise levels from various activities and ensure projects meet strict environmental standards. These measures contribute to enhancing environmental sustainability and creating a healthy and safe environment for all residents.

