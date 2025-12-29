The Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar is witnessing the implementation of a package of development, service and tourism projects being carried out by Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at a total cost estimated at around RO9 million. The projects form part of ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure, enhance tourism attractions and improve the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Sultan bin Mansour al Ghafaili, Wali of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, said that among the most prominent projects currently under implementation is the development of the wilayat’s main entrance and the dualisation of the main road, which has nearly completed the consultancy services phase. This is in addition to the paving of several internal roads and other road projects that are still at the tendering stage, aimed at improving road network efficiency, enhancing traffic safety and facilitating access to various tourist and residential sites.

He noted that a number of service and community projects have already been completed, including al Jabal al Akhdar Park, which serves as an urban recreational space that enhances quality of life. Another key project is the celebrations and festivals square, an integrated facility that provides an organised environment for hosting events and seasonal activities, while supporting entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises through comprehensive service facilities that help stimulate tourism and economic activity in the wilayat.

The wali added that al Jabal al Akhdar is also witnessing the implementation of several private-sector investment projects, most notably the establishment and operation of an integrated commercial complex in the Hail Al Yemen area. The project includes a three-star hotel, an educational garden, an entertainment centre and a commercial market, contributing to the diversification of tourism and leisure services offered to visitors.

Investment projects also include an open-air 3D arena in the Saih Qitnah area, Da’an Al Basiteen Park, as well as the operation of Saih Qitnah Park, which features recreational facilities, a restaurant and a mountain viewpoint, making use of the wilayat’s unique natural characteristics.

He further highlighted major strategic projects currently under implementation, noting that al Jabal al Aali Tourism City is among the most prominent and promising investment projects in the wilayat. The project has an estimated construction and investment cost of around RO1.2 billion and spans an area exceeding 11.8 square kilometres at an elevation of approximately 2,400 metres above sea level.

The project includes more than 2,500 residential units accommodating around 10,000 people, in addition to a hotel system comprising more than 2,000 rooms, the highest golf course in the region covering an estimated area of 1.5 million square metres, as well as more than 10 architectural, cultural and tourism landmarks.

The project is based on sustainability and green economy principles through the use of renewable energy and the application of low-emission smart mobility solutions. It is expected to create job opportunities and support the local economy, in addition to the establishment of a cable car project linking al Dakhiliyah Governorate with South al Batinah Governorate to serve this key tourism destination.

In conclusion, the wali stressed that al Dakhiliyah Governorate places special emphasis on implementing projects that respect the unique mountain environment, achieve high added value, contribute to income diversification and enhance sustainable employment opportunities, particularly in tourism-related sectors and small and medium enterprises, reinforcing al Jabal al Akhdar’s position as a leading tourism and development destination in the Sultanate of Oman.

