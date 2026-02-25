AMMAN — Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) has issued a policy paper on the state of the Kingdom's infrastructure.

The paper calls for a "radical" transition in running this sector to shift from a model of expanding projects to an integrated scheme for managing national assets.

This transition approach aims to enhance financial sustainability, improve operational efficiency and reduce waste of public resources, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a JEA statement issued on Tuesday, the paper was part of a series of the association's professional dialogues on national issues related to engineering activities and economic development.

The first session tackled the future of infrastructure from a long-term strategic perspective, with the participation of relevant experts and specialists.

The paper presents a vision based on treating infrastructure as a "long-term" economic asset, which requires comprehensive management of its entire lifecycle.

Additionally, it calls for establishing national asset databases, development of digital systems to monitor their condition, and integration of performance indicators to measure efficiency.

The paper called for developing "innovative" financing models that reduce reliance on the general budget and grants by strengthening long-term partnerships and attracting capital investments to ensure the sector's financial sustainability.

It also noted the importance of investing in preventative maintenance, risk management, and enhanced infrastructure preparedness to face climate change and urban pressures, as well as empowering municipalities and local administrations and building their technical and engineering capacities, Petra reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

