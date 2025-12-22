AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, accompanied by the Minister of Public Works and Housing, on Saturday inspected the ongoing infrastructure work at the Amra City project.

The Amra City Project is a long-term urban development initiative aimed at managing population growth, creating investment opportunities, and providing sustainable living solutions for future generations, the Prime Ministry said an earlier statement.

Planned over a 25-year period, the project is designed as a model city rather than a new administrative capital and follows directives from His Majesty King Abdullah in the Letter of Designation.

The project seeks to ease demographic pressure on Amman and Zarqa, where population figures are projected to reach 11 million within the next 25 years if current growth rates continue.

Amra City is being developed on state-owned land spanning nearly 500,000 dunums, with the first phase covering 40,000 dunums. Implementation will be overseen by the Jordanian Company for Urban and Facilities Development, with construction set to begin early next year and some components scheduled for completion within two years.

The city will follow a comprehensive land-use plan allocating zones for investment, education, commerce, industry, services, housing, and tourism. It is envisioned as a green, technologically advanced city reliant on clean energy, modern public transport, and digital infrastructure.

The first phase includes major projects such as an international exhibitions and conferences centre scheduled for completion in 2027, an integrated sports city featuring an international football stadium by 2029, an Olympic city, Olympic-standard indoor arenas, a car-racing track, a 1,000-dunum environmental park, and an entertainment city expected to open in 2028.

Additional components include commercial and service zones, an educational city, a technology hub focused on investment in the education sector, and expanded cultural facilities, including an extension of the Royal Automobile Museum.

