Arab Finance: TAQA Arabia (TAQA) recorded consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.053 billion in 2025, an annual rise of 50% from EGP 702.033 million, as per the financial indicators.

Revenues hiked by 35% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 25.593 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 18.944 billion.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax plunged by 82% to EGP 104.524 million last year from EGP 578 million in 2024.

Non-consolidated sales decreased by 52% to EGP 344.292 million in 2025 from EGP 716.679 million a year earlier.

Established in 2006 and is the largest private sector company in the field of energy distribution in Egypt, as the company has more than 20 years of experience in investing and operating infrastructure networks for the energy sector, from natural gas distribution to generation and distribution of electric power and marketing of petroleum products. An Arab energy company provides its services through five subsidiaries, which are the gas sector, the electricity sector, the petroleum products marketing and distribution sector, the solar energy sector, and the water sector.