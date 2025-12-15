AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday was briefed on the government’s plan to develop the first phase of the Amra City project, which includes the construction of Al Hussein bin Abdullah II International Stadium.

During a meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty called for adopting a participatory approach in planning and managing all major projects, taking into account financial, economic, and social aspects, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King emphasised the need for these projects to lead to employment opportunities for young Jordanians, improve quality of life, and attracting investment.

The meeting covered all projects planned during the first phase of the new city’s development, with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan highlighting the project’s strategic aspirations in terms of sustainable urban development and long-term population growth management, with the aim of easing pressure on the cities of Amman and Zarqa by leveraging effective partnerships with the private sector to ensure sustainability and attract local and international investment.

