Bahrain - A major BD26.8 million road infrastructure project aimed at easing access to Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is moving ahead, as the Works Ministry presses on with Phase 3-A of the Falcon Interchange development.

The initiative is part of the wider Bahrain International Airport Roads Development Project, which aims to boost road capacity, ease congestion and improve traffic flow on key routes leading to the newly-expanded airport, one of the kingdom’s most important transport hubs.

At the heart of Phase 3-A is the upgrade of the intersection between Khalifa Al Kabeer Avenue and Arad Highway, transforming it into a free-flowing interchange by separating traffic movements and eliminating bottlenecks.

The works include the construction of a two-lane, one-way left-turn bridge on Khalifa Al Kabeer Avenue near the Falcon Monument, allowing uninterrupted traffic flow.

In addition, Arad Highway is being widened from three to four lanes in each direction and the Dohat Arad Bridge is also being expanded.

A high-pressure drainage system is being installed as part of the project to support the widened infrastructure and protect the area from flooding.

According to ministry officials present yesterday at the Muharraq Municipal Council meeting, the project is progressing as planned, with Phase 3-A currently underway and expected to be completed in May 2027.

Despite the scale and importance of the project, its rollout sparked heated debate at the meeting, where Works Ministry officials briefed members on the latest developments.

Council vice-chairman Saleh Buhazza demanded that councillors submit a petition against Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj to Deputy Premier Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, citing what he described as a lack of communication and co-operation.

His call was met with loud objections and shouts of frustration from several councillors.

However, council chairman Abdulaziz Al Naar struck a more measured tone, saying the minister would first be contacted formally.“If we do not receive a response within two weeks, then I will stand with my colleagues,” he said.

The strongest criticism came from Abdulqader Al Sayed, chairman of the council’s services and public utilities committee and the councillor representing the Bahrain International Airport area. He claimed that he only became aware of the massive project once construction had begun

.“I was unaware of the work on this project until it started and I returned home,” he said.“The issue is not about the work itself – the ministry is excellent – it’s more about involving us in the process,” he added.

Mr Al Sayed stressed that councillors were not seeking to interfere, but rather to be informed so they could respond to residents’ concerns.

“People ask us what’s going on, and most of the time we don’t know,” he said.

While councillors acknowledged the strategic importance of the airport roads upgrade, they warned that excluding local representatives from early planning stages risks undermining public confidence, particularly in areas directly affected by long-term construction.

“As work continues on one of Bahrain’s most significant transport projects, the coming weeks are expected to test whether improved communication can bridge the growing gap between rapid infrastructure development and local accountability,” stressed Arad councillor.

