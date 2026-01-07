Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the tender for roads and infrastructure works covering Umm Slal Ali, Umm Ebariya, Umm Al Amad and North Bu Fessela in Doha in the first quarter of 2026, according to a source.

The tender was issued on 15 September 2025, with bids due by 23 December 2025.

“The contract award is expected in March 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, with a construction period of 730 days from the commencement date, including mobilisation.

The scope of ‘Umm Slal Ali, Umm Ebariya, Umm Al Amad, North Bu Fessela Roads & Infrastructure works (P1)’ covers the construction of the remaining infrastructure works across a mixed-use urban area spanning about 1,455 hectares, comprising residential communities, government buildings, schools and mosques. Around 53.11 hectares were previously tendered, with the remaining areas now being brought to market.

The scope of work includes demolition, site clearance and preparation, earthworks, roads and pavements, road signage and markings, traffic calming measures, street lighting, surface water drainage, pumping stations, foul water drainage, treated sewage effluent (TSE) networks, landscaping, landscape lighting and irrigation works.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

