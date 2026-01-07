Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the contract for the Sema Roads and Infrastructure Works project in Doha in the first quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 15 September 2025, with bids due by October 28, 2025.

“The contract award is targeted for January 2026,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

The project covers the construction of roads and associated infrastructure works in Sema, with the site divided into three zones, each further split into three subzones, in addition to remaining works along Road C1017.

The scope also includes the completion of outstanding works, rectification of damaged assets, resolution of snags, and execution of any additional scope identified through Kahramaa inspection reports.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

