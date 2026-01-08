RIYADH — Qiddiya Investment Company is accelerating efforts to improve access to Qiddiya City through a series of road and public transport projects planned in partnership with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, according to QIC Managing Director Abdullah Al-Dawood.

Speaking on the Fi Alsurah program “In the Picture,” Al-Dawood said several infrastructure projects are scheduled for 2026 to ease traffic flow and strengthen connectivity to the entertainment and cultural destination.

He said the RCRC is constructing a new road linking Al Taif Road in Riyadh’s Laban neighborhood directly to Qiddiya.

Al Taif Road itself will be widened, along with Prince Mishal Road in Irqah, to accelerate traffic movement, with the routes connected through the Western Ring Road.

Additional plans include widening Jeddah Road by adding an extra lane, a project currently at the contract-awarding stage and expected to significantly reduce congestion.

Another project at the same stage involves widening the Second Southern Ring Road to improve access for residents traveling from eastern and southern Riyadh.

Public transport is also part of the access plan. Al-Dawood said frequent bus services from four areas of Riyadh, including the south and east of the city, are expected to begin in 2026.

Metro developments are also under way. Al-Dawood said Riyadh Metro’s proposed Line 7, currently in the final stages of proposal evaluation, will include two tracks running through Qiddiya City’s upper and lower plateaus.

The line will enter from Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road, pass through Diriyah, and continue to Qiddiya.

He added that the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Project, launched in September 2025 with an expression of interest for construction companies, will further support access to the destination.

According to Al-Dawood, the rail will depart from King Khalid International Airport, stop at the King Abdulaziz Financial District, and continue to Qiddiya.

Separately, the RCRC has announced major infrastructure projects under the third phase of the Circular and Major Roads Development Program to enhance traffic flow in northern Riyadh.

These include the 4.3-kilometer Uthman ibn Affan Road, featuring seven bridges and a capacity exceeding 500,000 vehicles per day, and the 4.7-kilometer King Abdulaziz Road Development Project (Northern Section), which includes four bridges and a tunnel designed to handle more than 450,000 vehicles daily.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).