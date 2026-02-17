Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) Bandar Alkhorayef launched capital projects valued at approximately SAR3 billion ($800 million) in Sudair.

The projects cover infrastructure, water, electricity, and ready-built factories. He also oversaw the signing of several supporting industrial contracts in Sudair City for Industry and Businesses in the presence of MODON's CEO Majed Al-Argoubi, said a Saudi Press Agency report‏.

The announcement came during the minister’s visit to Sudair City for Industry and Businesses, where he inaugurated a number of infrastructure development projects worth SAR1.8 billion. These included upgrades to road networks and water and sewage systems, construction of a 12,500-cu m water reservoir, and the launch of the fourth phase of infrastructure development, covering 6 million sq m.

The visit also included a review of the construction of a 200 MVA electrical substation, as well as a project to build 44 ready-built factories to enhance the city’s readiness to attract industrial investment and improve services for entrepreneurs.

These partnerships align with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy, which seeks to build an advanced industrial base, strengthen national supply chains, enable high-value-added industries, and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to gross domestic product.

