AMMAN — Company registrations recorded strong growth last year, rising by 49 per cent compared with 2019 and by 19 per cent against 2024, according to data released by the Companies Control Department.

The figures showed that 7,604 companies were registered during the year, up from 6,408 in 2024 and 5,088 in 2019, with total registered capital exceeding JD453 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Limited liability companies dominated new registrations, accounting for the largest share by number at 5,586 companies. These firms represented 73.5 per cent of total registered capital, with a combined value of more than JD167 million.

The data also pointed to a decline in company closures and deregistrations. The number of companies whose registrations were dissolved or struck off fell by 27 per cent compared with 2024, dropping to 1,334 from 1,821. Compared with 2019, the figure marked a steep decline of 76 per cent, when 5,557 companies were deregistered.

Capital increases recorded a sharp rise over the year, with the net value of increased capital climbing by 186 per cent compared with 2024. A total of 1,518 companies raised their capital by more than JD1.2 billion, while 224 companies reduced their capital by approximately JD205 million.

Meanwhile, net new capital posted robust growth, rising by 875 per cent compared with 2019 and by 190 per cent against 2024, reaching a value of more than JD1.282 billion.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

