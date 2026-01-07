UAE - Work is nearing completion on Jumeirah Beach 1 project, a fully integrated coastal destination in Dubai featuring modern recreational and sports facilities including dedicated pedestrian, cycling and jogging paths.

One of Dubai Municipality’s flagship initiatives, Jumeirah Beach 1 development project is aimed at enhancing public beach infrastructure and elevating waterfront experiences across the emirate.

Set to reopen to the public early next month, it will offer a fully integrated coastal destination featuring modern recreational and sports facilities, family-friendly amenities and dedicated pedestrian, cycling and jogging paths designed to promote active lifestyles for all segments of society.

Spanning 1,400m, the redevelopment represents a comprehensive upgrade of the beach’s design, facilities, and infrastructure, aimed at enhancing quality of life, supporting wellbeing, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for beach tourism.

This project supports the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 by enhancing open public spaces, promoting healthy living, and strengthening community wellbeing, said HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, following an inspection tour of the project site.

It also aligns with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, which prioritises the development of coastal areas, improved accessibility, and efficient mobility networks to support sustainable urban growth, he stated.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, on the key features of the project, which has now reached more than 95% completion.

"Our vision is to develop a smart, future-ready city with advanced and sustainable infrastructure, world-class public spaces, and beaches that offer integrated services and high-quality experiences," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"Public beaches are an essential part of Dubai’s urban fabric, and their development reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life for both residents and visitors," he added.

