AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture and the Jordan Centre for Disease Control (JCDC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the One Health approach, aimed at boosting public health and enhancing national health security.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat and JCDC’s President Adel Bilbeisi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khraisat said that the MoU reflects efforts to enhance integrated work across sectors, noting that adopting the One Health approach contributes to protecting livestock and ensuring the sustainability of agricultural and food production.

He added that the cooperation will enhance the Kingdom’s ability to prevent zoonotic diseases and effectively address emerging health challenges, positively impacting food and health security.

Bilbeisi said that the agreement reflects national efforts to build a more integrated and prepared health system, stressing that enhancing institutional partnerships and the exchange of data and expertise will improve early detection of health risks and help limit the spread of epidemics.

He added that the One Health approach represents a strategic pathway that reinforces the link between human, animal and environmental health, supporting Jordan’s position in regional health security.

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