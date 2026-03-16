AMMAN — The ongoing war in the Middle East is increasingly evolving beyond conventional military operations into a hybrid war that includes large-scale cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and economic systems, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The report warned that such attacks could heighten risks to the global economy and disrupt international supply chains.

According to the report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, Jordan ranked third regionally in the number of cyberattacks linked to the conflict, following Israel and Kuwait.

Despite the rise in attacks, no disruptions have been recorded in Jordan’s critical services or economic systems.

The report said this reflects the effectiveness of the country’s cybersecurity measures and the resilience of its digital infrastructure across key sectors, as well as the state’s ability to quickly absorb and contain cyber shocks before they escalate into operational or economic crises.

The agency also noted a marked increase in cyberattacks attributed to Iran or groups linked to it, targeting sensitive sectors including government institutions, financial systems, energy and telecommunications, with the aim of disrupting essential services and undermining economic stability.

The report further indicated that satellite navigation systems experienced disruptions affecting the movement of more than 1,100 ships in the Arabian Gulf, raising concerns over maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which about 20 per cent of global oil and gas exports pass.

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