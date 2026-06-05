AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), on behalf of the government, on Thursday issued the 24th issue of treasury bonds for 2026, valued at JD100 million.

According to CBJ data cited by Al Mamlaka TV, the maturity date for this issue is June 7, 2036, while the settlement date is June 7, 2026.

Treasury bonds are long-term financing instruments with maturity periods ranging from two to 20 years, and they include both government treasury bonds and corporate bonds.

Treasury bills are short-term government debt instruments issued for periods ranging from three to 12 months, they are low-risk financial instruments traded in financial markets through buying and selling.

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