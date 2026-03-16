AMMAN — Countries linked to Jordan through free trade agreements accounted for 73.2 per cent of the Kingdom’s total exports in 2025, according to data from the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC).

Statistics cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Saturday showed that exports to countries with which Jordan has trade agreements reached JD7.047 billion in 2025, compared with JD6.553 billion in 2024.

The same group of countries accounted for 54.4 per cent of Jordan’s total imports last year. Imports from these markets rose to JD11.167 billion in 2025, up from JD9.921 billion in 2024.

Overall, Jordan’s total trade in 2025 amounted to JD9.623 billion in exports and JD20.527 billion in imports, according to Petra.

Jordan has signed several free trade agreements with global economic blocs and individual countries, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, the free trade agreement with the United States, the partnership agreement with the European Union, and the agreement with the European Free Trade Association, which includes Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway.

Jordan has also concluded trade agreements with Singapore, the Agadir Agreement bloc, which includes Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco, as well as Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Greater Arab Free Trade Area ranked first among destinations for Jordanian exports within the group of FTA partners, accounting for 41.1 per cent of exports valued at JD3.952 billion in 2025, up from JD3.584 billion in 2024.

The United States ranked second, accounting for 22.6 per cent of exports worth JD2.178 billion last year, compared with JD2.307 billion in 2024.

President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Khalil Haj Tawfiq said most of these agreements were signed after King Abdullah assumed his constitutional powers, helping integrate Jordan’s economy into the global market.

He added that the agreements have made Jordan the only Arab country linked to a wide network of free trade deals with multiple international economic blocs.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).