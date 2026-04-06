AMMAN – The Kingdom’s exports to European Union countries recorded a “sharp” rise in January, thanks to improved competitiveness and stronger access to European markets, according to President of the Jordanian European Business Association (JEBA) Ali Murad.

Murad said the increase reflects a “tangible improvement” in the ability of Jordanian products to expand and compete internationally, stressing in this regard the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah in strengthening economic and investment ties and opening wider opportunities for Jordanian exports in the EU, one of the Kingdom’s key economic partners.

“Exports to the EU rose by 54.3 per cent in January to JD54 million, up from JD35 million in the same month last year, marking a positive indicator of effective trade cooperation and the benefits of existing agreements,” Murad told the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He highlighted the Jordan–EU Association Agreement, signed in 2002, as a cornerstone of economic relations, helping to expand trade and boost investment flows between the two sides.

He added that growth was driven largely by key sectors including garments, nitrogen-based fertilisers, chemicals, as well as raw phosphate and potash, “industries in which Jordan holds clear competitive advantages in quality, cost and supply capacity.”

Murad said that the figures also point to improved supply chains and production performance among Jordanian companies, enabling them to meet strict European standards and increasing their potential to capture a larger market share.

He said the rise in exports reflects close cooperation between the public and private sectors, adding that Jordanian industrial products are gaining wider acceptance in European markets due to adherence to high international standards.

The EU, alongside North American and non-Arab Asian markets, remains a major driver of export growth, with total Jordanian exports increasing by 11.2 per cent year-on-year, underscoring the importance of diversified trade partnerships, he said.

Murad stressed that expanding access to EU markets remains a key pathway for sustained export growth, calling for stronger partnerships with European businesses and enhanced technical and trade cooperation programmes.

He also underlined the role of the European Chamber of Commerce in promoting Jordanian products through trade events, exhibitions and business networking initiatives aimed at connecting Jordanian firms with new partners.

“Efforts are ongoing to organise joint trade missions and facilitate direct engagement between business leaders, helping to build strategic partnerships and expand commercial ties.”

He called for building on current momentum by intensifying public and private sector efforts to diversify export products, attract investment in productive industries, and achieve sustainable export growth that supports the national economy and creates jobs.

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