The East African Business Council (EABC) is urging Tanzania and Burundi to publish a clear list of commonly traded goods under the EAC Simplified Trade Regime (STR), arguing that the lack of clarity is limiting cross-border trade and denying women and youth traders vital economic opportunities.

The call emerged on Monday during a Public-Private Dialogue on Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) at the Kobero-Kabanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP), which brought together traders, government officials and business stakeholders from both countries.

Speaking on behalf of the EABC Executive Director, the Council’s Trade and Policy Advisor, Adrian Raphael Njau, said limited awareness of trade procedures continues to prevent many small-scale traders from fully benefiting from opportunities offered by the EAC Common Market.

The proposal comes as trade between Tanzania and Burundi continues to grow.

Bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries is estimated at more than $62 million annually. Tanzania exports a wide range of products, including cement, fertilisers and manufactured goods, while Burundi exports coffee, soap and other agricultural commodities.

Trade barriersMr Njau said a formal inventory of frequently traded goods would serve as an important reference for traders, customs officials and policymakers, helping to reduce delays, eliminate uncertainty and improve the efficiency of border operations.

Representing the Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Phinehas Ruhiye commended EABC and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) for efforts to strengthen the capacity of women and youth engaged in cross-border trade and for advocating the removal of non-tariff barriers that continue to hinder regional commerce.

Alexis Nyongera, from Burundi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting small-scale cross-border traders and ensuring they benefit from opportunities created by the EAC Common Market.

Cross-border traders attending the dialogue also appealed for easier access to the EAC Certificate of Origin, arguing that the current requirement to use clearing agents increases the cost of doing business and discourages small traders from formalising their operations.

As part of efforts to improve trade facilitation, EABC, with support from Agra, announced plans to establish a Trade Information Booth at the Kobero-Kabanga OSBP.

Trader supportMore than 65 women and youth traders dealing in cereals and horticultural products received training on the EAC Simplified Trade Regime, financial literacy, business management and market access during the programme.

Debora Jema, a young trader from Kabanga, said the training had enhanced her understanding of business planning and financial management.

Similarly, Amida Uwingabire of the Association of Women and Girls of Kobero said the knowledge acquired would empower more women to participate effectively in cross-border trade.

Meanwhile, Dotto Mushaija of the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC) called for additional training on value addition for agricultural products, saying this would enable traders to earn higher returns from their produce.

She also recommended the installation of gender-responsive infrastructure at border posts, including sheltered trading areas and baby-changing facilities, as well as improved access to affordable financing for women entrepreneurs.

To encourage business growth, EABC awarded 10 young women cross-border traders dealing in cereals and horticultural products at the Kobero and Kabanga border posts business capital grants of $200 each under its “Business Capital Award” initiative.

In addition, the Kabanga Women Cross-Border Traders Platform in Tanzania and the Association for Women and Girls of Kobero in Burundi each received recognition awards worth $500 to support business formalisation and improve access to microfinance for young women traders.

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