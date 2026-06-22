Aeab Finance: Egypt launched the second edition of its State Ownership Policy document for 2026-2030, outlining a framework to enhance the state's role as a regulator and enabler of economic activity while supporting greater private-sector participation, as per a statement.

The document, titled "Deepening Reform and Maximizing Impact 2026-2030," was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the government headquarters in the New Capital.

During the launch event, Osama Elgohary, Assistant to the Prime Minister and Head of the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), reviewed the outcomes of the first edition of the policy document, which was approved by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and launched in late 2022 as a framework governing the relationship between the state and the private sector.

Elgohary said the second edition was developed following the expiration of the first document's timeframe, while also responding to recommendations from the national dialogue and aligning with international practices regarding the periodic review of state ownership policies.

The updated document takes into account the legislative and institutional framework governing state ownership, including Law No. 170 of 2025, which regulates state ownership in companies in which the government holds stakes. It was also designed to align with the mandates of ministries, state-owned entities, and the state-owned enterprises unit, while drawing on technical studies, international expertise, and consultations with local and international stakeholders.

According to Elgohary, the philosophy behind the second edition is based on shifting from managing state assets to managing the state's role in the economy, positioning the government as a regulator and enabler while creating a more supportive environment for private sector participation.

Among the key updates, the document defines its scope of application within the legal framework established by Law No. 170 of 2025, identifies companies exempt from its provisions, and introduces a dedicated section on the state's economic role.

The second edition also includes updates to the state ownership management system aimed at strengthening the centralization of asset management, regulating company affiliations, and enhancing investment oversight to improve the management and returns of state-owned assets.

In addition, it continues efforts to support competition and competitive neutrality through the adoption of corporate governance standards, frameworks for board appointments, and updated profit distribution systems.

For the first time, reforms related to economic bodies have been incorporated into the State Ownership Policy framework to improve their institutional and financial performance and strengthen their contribution to the economy. The document also introduces a comprehensive framework for monitoring implementation and measuring impact.