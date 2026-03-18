AMMAN — Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Wednesday, with the weather turning mild in most regions and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, while south-easterly winds will be active, with strong gusts reaching up to 60km/h, stirring dust in several areas, particularly in Badia regions.

On Thursday, the Kingdom will be affected by a relatively cold and moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures, JMD forecast.

Conditions will be relatively cold and partly to mostly cloudy across most areas, and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, the department expected.

Rain is forecast intermittently in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom, extending to parts of the eastern areas, and may be accompanied by thunder and occasional hail.

Showers are also expected to briefly reach parts of the southwest later in the day, the JMD forecast, adding that winds will shift south-westerly and remain active, with strong gusts raising dust in Badia areas.

A further drop in temperatures is expected on Friday, with cold and cloudy to partly cloudy conditions prevailing.

Intermittent rainfall is expected in the north and central regions, with a chance of thunder and hail in the early morning.

Light showers may also occur in parts of the eastern and southwestern regions, while westerly winds will remain active, stirring dust, especially in desert areas.

According to the JMD, temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range between 23°C and 11°C in Amman, and 31°C and 19°C in Aqaba.

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